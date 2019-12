Share:

RAWALPINDI - An important press conference of the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, was postponed, said ISPR. The presser was set to take place at 3 pm, to underline the topics of discussion in the latest Corps Commanders Conference. According to the military’s public relations wing, the press conference was postponed due to operational engagements of the DG ISPR in Peshawar.