Share:

LAHORE - A Descon Technical Institute (DTI) student has secured “Distinction” in NEBOSH exam. Shahbaz Ahmad Khan’s outstanding accomplishment was made even more impressive as it was made by someone with no background in Health, Safety & Environment (HSE). Shahbaz commended the dedicated trainers at DTI for his success. Established in 1998 to provide education and training in vocational and technical skills to the underprivileged and unemployed youth of Pakistan, DTI is driven by a vision to be the premier institute for such trainings. Once training has been completed DTI assists trainees in job placements in their relevant fields. Speaking about his success, Shahbaz Ahmed Khan said, “I joined DTI for NEBOSH IGC in July 2019.