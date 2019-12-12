Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) Chairman Fawzi Khawaja has been re-elected as Vice President of Asia Rugby during its EXCO and Council meeting held in Bali.

Qais Abdullah Al-Dhalai of United Arab Emirates (UAE) was elected as new Asia Rugby President succeeding Aga Hussain while Velayuthan Tan of Malaysia succeeded Yuichi Ueno of Japan.

PRU President Chaudhry Arif Saeed, the management and the entire Pakistan rugby fraternity felicitated the newly-elected members of Asia Rugby and hoped that they will play their active role to promote this beautiful game in entire Asia.

The PRU chief said that it is great honor for Pakistan. “Our chairman was elected second time in Asia. I hope with such an honour of role for Pakistan and especially for Fawzi Khawaja, Pakistan rugby will further flourish in the country. I am also hopeful that Pakistan will get an international event in 2020.

Fawzi Khawaja said: “It is a great honor for me. I am grateful to all EXCO for putting in faith in me and re-electing me as vice president. I also congratulate all the newly-elected Asia Rugby office-bearers for the next four years and I hope we will work together to promote rugby in entire Asia. Pakistan is really doing well in promoting rugby and our ‘GIR Programe’ is one the bests in entire Asia.”