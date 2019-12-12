Share:

LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday held detailed talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah in Jeddah.

Director General ISI Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed also accompanied the foreign minister to Saudi Arabia .

A wide range of issues were on the agenda of the two foreign minister particularly Pakistan’s mediatory role to ease the Gulf tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Qureshi also discussed Kashmir issue and ways to further enhance bilateral ties between Islamabad and Riyadh. He said the oppressed people of Kashmir were looking towards the international community, especially the Muslim Ummah, to get rid of Indian brutalities. Talking to his Saudi Counterpart in Riyadh, Qureshi said India had put eight million people of Occupied Kashmir under siege for last four months.

He said that India had put a complete communication blackout in Occupied Kashmir to hide the reality from eyes of the world.