Karachi - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani on Wednesday while condemning the violent protest and attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology by the protesting lawyers that resulted allegedly in few fatalities called on lawyers’ organisations to fulfill their responsibility in this regard.

He expressed his sympathy with the families of the deceased and injured patients who became victims of the violent protests by lawyers and called for the prevention of such incidents in future.

Ghani expressed these views while talking to media representatives outside the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday, after distributing sweets in celebration of the release of Asif Ali Zardari on bail.

Saeed Ghani said that the National Accountability Bureau was not an institution but slapstick. The Minister for Information said that after six months of the arrest of Syed Khurshid Shah, and that too against baseless allegations, the NAB remembered to constitute a Joint Investigation Team. He said that the release of Asif Ali Zardari on bail was a victory of right and expressed hope that the bail petition of Faryal Talpur would also be decided on merit by the judiciary on December 17.

Ghani congratulated all Pakistanis and thanked Allah that the bail of former President Asif Ali Zardari had been approved by the Islamabad High Court. Provincial Information Minister said that we had been saying from day one that bail was the right of former President Asif Ali Zardari but he did not want to apply for bail on his own.

But when former President Asif Ali Zardari was requested by his family as well as the party members, he agreed to avail bail, he said. Answering a question, Ghani said that the arrests of both Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were carried out on a fake case. Asif Ali Zardari had no plans to leave the country and would continue his treatment in the country, provincial information minister said.