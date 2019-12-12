Share:

LAHORE - Governor Ch Sarwar and DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Amir Majeed discussed including border security at meeting in Governor House on Wednesday.

Paying glowing tribute to soldier, the governor said that entire nation is proud of sacrifices rendered by Rangers for defending the borders and establishment of peace. “Sons of Pakistan wrote a new history with blood and today Pakistan has become a peaceful country. The Pakistan Armed Forces, Rangers and all other security institutions are reciprocating to country’s enemies in a befitting manner.

Sarwar also attended a conference on interfaith harmony and religious freedom, which was attended by Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam and delegations from various countries.

Governor welcomed the foreign delegates and apprised them that Pakistan has rendered far more sacrifices than any other country in the war against terrorism and peace has always been remained the first priority of Pakistan. He said that Islam also advocates love, peace and brotherhood.

“We have ensured protection to minority communities living in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision about minority affairs and religious freedom is very clear. Quaid-i-Azam’s speech of August 11 is beacon of light for our government and five per cent minority’s quota is also being allocated in all the universities of Punjab, and ‘we stood by minorities all the time and protection to their lives and property will be ensured.”

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also attended ‘Baba Fareed and Baba Guru Nanak International Conference 2019’ organized by Punjab University Oriental College’s Punjabi Department in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission. Addressing the participants, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that he had lived in Britain for 40 years and his children also brought-up there but they still speak Punjabi at home. He added that he had also used to arrange Punjabi Mela (fairs) at Glasgow as Punjabi language has such a charm which no other language has, however, we have to promote Punjabi language and Punjab University will be made a role model. “Today, we are paying homage to Baba Fareed and Baba Guru Nanak for their message of love and peace.”