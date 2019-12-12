Share:

LAHORE - Haleeb Foods, one of the leading food and beverages companies of Pakistan, has now launched another social-development initiative titled “Donate to Educate – Agay Barhay Ga Pakistan”. In order to support free of cost education for the underprivileged children, Haleeb has partnered with Master Ayub – a firefighter during the day, who has taken the noble responsibility of being a voluntary teacher in the evening. For the past 30 years, Master Ayub has been educating street kids, free of cost, by conducting a Park-School, in Islamabad. With a pledge to provide financial assistance to Master Ayub, for supporting his selfless cause, Haleeb will donate 3 rupees, from every liter pack purchased by the consumers. This donation from Haleeb is helping Master Ayub accomplish his dream of making schooling and associated expenses absolutely free.