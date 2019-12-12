Share:

VY-LOS ANGELES-Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will star in Disney Plus’ “Home Alone” reboot. Dan Mazer is on board to direct the film from a script by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.Sources say Yates will not be playing the iconic Kevin McCallister, but a new character in a similar premise to the original franchise. In the original 1990 film, Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, is accidentally left behind while his family heads to Paris over the holidays.

During that time, he must protect his house from a pair of burglars, portrayed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. Though originally thought to be Yates’ parents, sources now say Kemper and Delaney will be playing someone else in the film, possibly another couple not related to Yates.

The first movie was a major hit, grossing $476.7 million worldwide, including $285.8 million domestically, leading to the 1992 sequel “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” which also went on to become a huge success.