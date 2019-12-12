Share:

ISLAMABAD - Underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to commence a new phase in the relationship with Russia, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pak-Russia relations are growing on positive trajectory.

Talking to Russian Federation Minister for Trade and Industry Denis Manturov, who called on him on Wednesday, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that the two sides would further enhance cooperation in the fields of energy, oil and gas, mineral sector, metallurgy, railways, aviation, IT, agriculture and education.

He highlighted the improved macro-economic stability and business climate and Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan and noted that there were vast opportunities that the Russian companies could utilize for enhanced trade and investment.

The Prime Minister recalled his extensive interaction with President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Bishkek in June this year, in which the two leaders had a fruitful exchange of views. He hoped that President Putin would visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Says vast investment opportunities exist in Pakistan for Russian companies

The Russian Minister conveyed special greetings of President Putin, which were warmly reciprocated by the Prime Minister.

Minister Manturov briefed the Prime Minister on the range of subjects discussed during the 6th session of Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission held earlier during the day.

He affirmed Russia’s desire for stronger ties with Pakistan and agreed that vast potential existed for enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy, aviation, industry, railways and agriculture sectors.

During the meeting, the importance of leadership exchanges was emphasized. The Prime Minister stated that he looked forward to his visit to Russia next year.

PSM REVIVAL

APP adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed that a highly transparent mechanism should be adhered during selection of an international company for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

He was chairing a meeting over the steps for revival of PSM.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and other senior officials, a Prime Minister Office Media Wing press release said.

The meeting considered matters related to the revival of PSM.

The prime minister was apprised that different international companies were showing their interest in the revival of PSM.