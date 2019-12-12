Share:

KARACHI-The world’s largest Ayurveda Wellness chain, opened their 98th international store with the opening of an exclusive Wellness Boutique at Defense Housing Society’s Bukhari Commercial Area located in the heart of the city of Karachi.

Speaking at the sumptuous launch, master franchisee and Spa Ceylon Pakistan’s CEO SaeedaMandviwalla, said, “It gives me great pleasure to be able to bring Spa Ceylon to Pakistan, because for me it is more than just a brand; it is a brand affiliated with my heritage & identity. Being from Sri Lanka originally, it is with pride that I bring a piece from my birthplace to my current home; and the benefits of this brand will be felt by all age groups of the population.”

Spa Ceylon now produces over 500 all-natural Ayurveda inspired personal care, wellness, make-up and home aroma products. The complete range comprises prestige skin, body, bath, scalp and hair care preparations, oils, balms and potions, colour cosmetics, home aroma blends, candles, diffusers, incense, herbal infusions and gourmet teas, handmade stoneware, bath accessories and a range of tropical resort wear. Attending the opening, the co-founder director ShalinBalasuriya explained, “The continued growth of the international wellness market to over US$ 4.2 trillion signals a strong shift in consumer preferences towards wellness. Spa Ceylon occupies a unique lifestyle space where personal care meets wellness. Given its brand attributes of high-performance authentic formulations,

Ayurveda origins, environmental activism and ethical sourcing, it will continue to resonate with the modern consumer to drive further growth.

I have spent the past few days in Karachi meeting industry professionals, media & consumers that reviewed the range & am delighted by their overall response to Spa Ceylon, from packaging to product quality & functionality, giving us confidence that the store roll-out in Pakistan will be a great success.”