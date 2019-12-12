Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme (PHCP) has launched a campaign to make the country’s first hepatitis free university.

Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob stated while addressing a seminar held here the other day. The VC said that as many as 30,000 persons including faculty, employees and students would be screened for hepatitis and provided treatment.

“A mega camp will be setup at Baghdadul Jadeed Campus from December 30, 2019 to 10 January 2020 to screen faculty members and students,” he informed, adding that the District Health Authority Bahawalpur has been extending cooperation to the university for success of the campaign.

This campaign has been launched in line with the vision of the Prime Minister and the Punjab chief minister to provide healthy environment to people leading towards a prosperous nation. Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar, Prof Dr Qazi Masroor, Dr Aurangzaib and focal person for Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme also spoke on the occasion.