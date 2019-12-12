Share:

LOS ANGELES - The ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ team are building a movie ‘’universe’’.

Producer Hiram Garcia has opened up about the big screen blockbuster - which stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black - and he explained how both the new film and 2017’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ look to expand the world of the original 1995 classic.

Speaking to the ‘ReelBlend’ podcast, he said: ‘’That world existed. What happened there, you know, you feel elements of it, even in this movie.

‘’And so for us, the idea of expanding the ‘Jumanji’ universe, and the idea of there [being] different versions of the game, there’s different ways the game can challenge you. And the bigger we can make the universe, the more opportunities and challenges we can give to our heroes.

‘’You’ve met some of the avatars, you meet new avatars in this movie, and when you start to get into that space where now we’re creating a ‘Jumanji’ universe and every time you beat one version of the game, there’s a new one.’’

Garcia insisted the team behind the two sequels never wanted to ‘’remake’’ the original film - which starred the late Robin Williams - but instead wanted to build on what had come before.

He added: ‘’The first ‘Jumanji’, the very first one with Robin Williams, is so beloved. It was beloved to us and what was important to us when we went and made ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ was [that] we didn’t want to remake ‘Jumanji’.

Quentin Tarantino hints at Kill Bill 3

LOS ANGELES - Quentin Tarantino has hinted at the possibility of ‘Kill Bill 3’.

The legendary filmmaker revealed that he has met with star Uma Thurman and claims that a third film is ‘’definitely in the cards’’.

During an appearance on ‘Andy Cohen Live’, Tarantino said: ‘’I just had dinner with Uma Thurman. We were at a really cool Japanese restaurant. I do have an idea of what I would with (‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’). That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to the Bride since then? And what do I want to do?’’

In the first two films, released in 2003 and 2004, Uma Thurman plays The Bride, a woman who wakes up from a coma with a mission to destroy the assassins who betrayed her.

The 56-year-old filmmaker is determined to do Uma’s character justice if he does direct a third instalment.

Quentin explained: ‘’I didn’t just want some cockamamie adventure. (The character) doesn’t deserve that.

‘’The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn’t do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards.’’

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ director confirmed that he wouldn’t be making a film in the near future, as he focusing on other projects.

He said: ‘’What I did when I wrote ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ was, normally I finish a script and we go and we open up offices, but I had more to do. I had more stuff in me. So I pulled it off and I wrote a play and then I wrote a five-episode TV series.