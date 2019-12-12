Share:

PESHAWAR - Khushal Riaz Khan has left for Canada to participate in the Canadian Junior Open and US Junior Squash Championship 2019 in under-17 category. Khushal, after participating in Canadian Junior Open Squash Championship, will rush to Boston, United States of America, to take part in the US Junior Open Squash Championship commencing from December 14 to 17, 2019. Khushal, representing the national flag career PIA, is also a promising student of renowned educational institution Edwards College Peshawar. He is top seed in the boys’ under-17 category. More than 320 players are taking part in the Canadian Junior. Khushal on this occasion lauded the role of PIA management for their valuable role in promotion of sports in Pakistan and providing all-out support to him. He also thanked Principal and Director Sports of Edwards College Peshawar Nawabzada Khan for the support and encouraging him. “I am well-prepared to challenge his opponents in squash court by performing up to the mark. It is a great honor for me to represent my country in two important international junior squash championships.”