KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar Wednesday gave away certificates to the participants of the first of its kind training workshop held by KMC in coordination with Agha Khan University Hospital under collaboration of the John Hopkins University, USA.

The mayor said that this would help upgrading the medical services while enabling the doctors and paramedics serving the patients in a better and improved way.

The certificate distribution was held at the KMC head office which was also attended by the Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, senior director medical services Dr Salma Kausar and Prof Farhat Jaffery of KMDC.

The workshop was organised by Department of Community Health Sciences KMDC and was held in Aga Khan University in Collaboration with John Hopkins University USA. 23 participants of 14 health care facilities of KMC were trained by the team as master trainers who will further train the fellows in their respective organisations.

At the closing ceremony the mayor appreciated the efforts of Prof Farhat Jafri, a renowned Public Health expert and his Department of Community Sciences and Department of Emergency Medicines in AKUH.

Earlier, mayor was given detailed briefing on the programme and was informed that now this training would be initiated in 14 KMC-run hospitals.