KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani told the provincial assembly on Wednesday that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) was not being privatised nor there was such proposal with the Sindh government.

Responding a call attention notice moved by Syed Abdul Rasheed of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Ghani said that the Pakistan People’s Party was always against privatisation of the national institutions. “The rumors of KW&SB privatisation are baseless as we are just bringing reforms in the water board,” he added. He said that some officers of the board were worried of the reforms that’s why the rumors were being circulated.

“Will the Honourable Minister for Local Government, Sindh may please to give answer or statement that according to the reports of local newspapers that Government of Sindh is deciding to privatise Karachi Water & Sewerage Board for which the people of Karachi are concerned; kindly explain the status?,” Rasheed asked.

The MMA lawmaker said he came to know through media reports that the KW&SB was being privatised by the provincial, adding that the board has enough resources to facilitate the masses and there was need to utilize the resources properly.

Separately, Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Shah who had also served as the Education Minister admitted that around five million children were out of school in Sindh, adding that the situation was not different in other provinces. He was responding to a call attention notice moved by Shahnawaz Khan Jadoon of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who asked the Minister for Education & Literacy to give answer or statement regarding ‘dilapidated’ conditions of schools in Keemari, Machar Colony, Sultanabad, and Salehabad Schools.

“Government schools of these areas lack basic facilities including furniture whereas the building of one school was in dilapidated condition which may result in loss of lives as more than 250 students are enrolled there,” Jadoon said. The PTI lawmaker said that Sindh government allocated Rs 302 billion budget for education but the students were compelled to sit on the floor. He suggested the treasury members to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to witness ‘reforms in education sector’

Sardar replied that two and 12 million children were out of schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Punjab respectively where the PTI was ruling. He said that point scoring should not be done on ‘sensitive matter’ like education.

Later, the house was adjourned till 17th December.