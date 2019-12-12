Share:

LAHORE - Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Erik Beishemhiev has said that his country could play a role of bridge for Pakistan and Central Asian markets. Speaking at a ceremony at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, the envoy said that CPEC is a golden opportunity to enhance trade volume of the connecting countries and Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan could benefit by promoting bilateral relations in academic, trade and cultural areas. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad also spoke on the occasion. LCCI former SVP Amjad Ali Jawa, Executive Committee members Malik M Khalid, Fiaz Haider, Haji Asif Saher Nisar Ahmed, Dr Riaz Ahmad, Yasir Khursheed, Sh Sajjad Afzal were also present. Erik Beishemhiev said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are geographically located on important positions in the region and both can benefit from each other. He said that the Kyrgyz economy is undergoing some major structural and development changes. Kyrgyzstan is doing progress in mining, electrical goods production, IT and agriculture sectors, he said, adding, Kyrgyzstan is rich in tourist destinations. He said that the government of Kyrgyzstan is interested in signing memorandum of understandings with Pakistan for promotion of people to people contact and exchange of information regarding trade. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan enjoy friendly and cordial relations but these do not reflect in the trade between the two countries. He said that mainly pharmaceutical products are exported from Pakistan whereas some dried vegetables and trailers are imported from Kyrgyzstan.