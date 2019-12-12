Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Arts Council (LAC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government College University (GCU) on Wednesday to ensure the maximize involvement of youth in the promotion of culture and literature.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan signed the accord at a graceful ceremony organized by the GCU Directorate of Academic Planning and External Links (AP&EL) at the University’s Meeting Rooms.

LAC Board of Governors, Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi, was the guest of honor at the ceremony, on the occasion was also attended by LAC Assistant Director Admin Mr Khuram Shah and GCU faculty deans, Profs, Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan and senior official of GCU. Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof Zaidi called for changing the society’s attitude towards arts education.

He added that both GCU and LAC had agreed to pool in their resources and holding conferences, seminars, talks and workshops on artistic, literary, cultural and intellectual themes, so that a debate could be initiated in this regard.

LAC GOB Chairman Moneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra has taken a new step which would have positive effects and this initiative would be of great help in accomplishing our cultural and educational goals.

On the ocassion, LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that mutual cooperation with GCU would bring more youth into positive cultural activities which were a very positive step to progress and promotion of art and culture.

Khan stated that after singing the MoU, the GC University would be able to organize its programs at Alhamra including music shows, plays and other cultural activities to accelerate the promotion of literature and culture.