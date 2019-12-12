Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved a corruption reference and authorised two investigations and four inquiries.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired the Executive Board Meeting and it authorised filing first a corruption reference against Abdul Hameed Mengal, Project Director, BIWRMDP, Irrigation Department, Balochistan, and others, for allegedly causing Rs 216.294 million loss to the national exchequer through a contract to Noori Gorge, Integrated Grand Scheme.

The EBM authorized two investigations against officials of Anti Corruption Establishment, Karachi, Sindh, officials of Revenue Department Scheme 33, Gulzar-e-Hijri, District Karachi and others.

The EBM also okayed conducting four inquiries against Manzoor Ahmed Kanaser, Director General, Culture Department, Sindh, Director Directorate of Planning and Development Works, Sindh, officers/officials of Land Utilisation Department, Sindh, Mir Nadir Magsi, Member Provincial Assembly, Sindh, officials Land, Local Government Department and Provincial Highways Department, Bilawal Sheikh, Contractor, Paras Ram, Contractor and others, Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio, Member Provincial Assembly, Sindh and others.

EBM authorises two investigations against Sindh anticorruption officials

The EBM accorded approval of closing inquiries as per law against Professor Dr Mujeeb ud Din Memon, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agricultural University Tando Jam and others, officials of Provincial Highways Division, Sanghar and others due to the absence of evidence.

The EBM authorized sending inquiries against the employees of PIAC Procurement and Logistic departments and others to management of PIAC for further action.

The EBM authorized sending the ongoing inquiries against Abdul Jabbar Bhutto, Syed Ahmed Shah and others to Chief Secretary, Sindh for further action.

The EBM also directed the concerned department to get technical report of inquiry against officials of National Highway Authority, Ashraf D Baloch, government contractor and others from NED University, Karachi.

Chairman NAB Justice ® Javed Iqbal said that the Bureau was strictly pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All.’ The Bureau’s foremost policy was to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion, he said.

He also said that NAB has directly or indirectly recovered Rs 153 billion in last 26 months from the corrupt and deposited into the national exchequer. The performance of bureau has been lauded by prestigious national and international institutions.