National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday has again filed reference of liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal.

According to details, the anti-corruption watchdog has addressed the objections raised by the registrar office of accountability court and re-filed the reference, nominating former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and 9 others as accused.

NAB judge Azam Khan will formally hear the reference in courtroom number 2.

It is to be mentioned here that the apex court on September 10, 2018 had directed NAB to complete inquiry against Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Abbasi has been accused of granting contract on LNG Terminal to ETPL, Tri-partial agreement, LSA with EETPL and LNG import from Qatar etc.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time, in granting contract of LNG terminal for 15 years to their ‘favourite’ company.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.

According to NAB documents, the contract for the LNG import and distribution was awarded to the Elengy Terminal, a subsidiary of Engro, in 2013 in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.