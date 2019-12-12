Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday sought Saudi Arabia’s help on held Kashmir issue and discussed ways to further enhance bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who visited Riyadh on a short visit, said the oppressed people of Kashmir were looking towards the international community, especially the Muslim Ummah, to get rid of Indian brutalities.

Talking to his Saudi Counterpart Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah in Riyadh, Qureshi said India had put eight million people of Occupied Kashmir under siege for last four months.

He said that India had put a complete communication blackout in Occupied Kashmir to hide the reality from eyes of the world.

The FM said that there was a complete suspension of fundamental human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

They exchanged views on situation in Occupied Kashmir and matters of regional and international importance.

The two sides expressed the resolve to continue consultation to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and to promote regional peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Qureshi had earlier arrived in Riyadh on a one-day visit to Saudi Arabia. Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al- Malki had met Foreign Minister Qureshi in Islamabad.

Officials said the present situation in the region was discussed during the meeting. “Matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were also discussed during the meeting,” an official statement said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to visit Saudi Arabia soon. “The visit is part of regular contacts between the two sides,” said an official.