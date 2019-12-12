Share:

LAHORE - Political Consular in the British High Commission Iona Thomas called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, there was consensus on gearing up people’s contact campaign for strengthening bilateral relations.

Parvez stressed the need for formulating mutual strategy for overcoming environmental and climate changes and said that Punjab government could work with DFID and other donor agencies in this regard.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and allied parties together were working on a mission to strengthen Pakistan politically and economically. Parvez said the government policies were bearing fruit.

“Democratic system in Pakistan was being strengthened under the leadership of PM Khan,” he said, adding that Pakistan had historical relations with Britain which are growing.

The UK envoy met the PA speaker a day after a delegation of investors that toured Pakistan with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman arrived on a follow-up visit to explore more areas of bilateral cooperation.

The Saudi investors’ delegation headed by prominent investor Fahd bin Muhammad Albash called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Welcoming the guests, Parvez Elahi said that Pakistan would encourage Saudi investors by all means and that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were being strengthened. He said that people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share religious and cultural bonds and Pakistanis are proud of their ties with Saudi Arabia.

Delegation leader Fahd bin Mohammad Albash said Pakistan was playing an important role for Islamic countries. “We will promote mutual economic cooperation. There are vast opportunities for investment in Pakistan and we will carry out more visits to explore business opportunities in Pakistan,” he said.

Parvez Elahi took the delegation to Assembly House and apprised the delegates of the parliamentary working.