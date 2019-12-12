Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The Kamalia City Police claimed to have recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from a pick up (used for transportation of poultry birds) at Kamalia city’s railway level crossing located on Kamalia-Toba Road the other day.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, District Police Officer Waqar Shoaib Qureshi told media reporters that police stopped a pick-up at its barrier set up near railway level-crossing and upon search, recovered 48kg of Hashish and 32kg of opium from secret compartments of the pick-up van. He said that police arrested driver Safdar Abbas and his accomplice Abdullah Khan both of chak 165/NB, Sillanwali (Sargodha).

The DPO claimed that preliminary investigation, both the accused confessed that they were narcotics dealer and have been involved been transport drug from tribal areas and sell to the people in different districts of the country. They also told the police that they have been carrying out their drug business by posing as poultry birds suppliers.