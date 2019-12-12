Share:

LAHORE - Religious leaders and scholars at a series of seminars hosted by the Waseeb Aman Kath (WAK) a project of the Youth Commission for Human Rights (YCHR), highlighted the importance of peace, tolerance and religious harmony and people’s role in promotion of peace.

WAK is actively working in Union Council 86 in Bosan Town, Multan where as many as 30 groups are currently working in the area to promote peace, tolerance and interfaith harmony.

In collaboration with the YCHR, it organized 20 seminars in the area from October 28 to November 20. Community members, elders and representatives of different sects, participated in this activity.

Besides religious leaders and scholars, current and former elected representatives spoke at these seminars. The elected local representatives informed the participants about the government’s efforts and legislation aimed at building a peaceful society.

Also, speakers at dialogue sessions highlighted the importance of respecting all religions and sects for promotion of peace and religious harmony and impact of intolerance and social disharmony on the society.

