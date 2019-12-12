Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK Central Secretary Information Ershad Mahmoud on Wednesday appreciated the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) for producing yet another revealing report highlighting the impact of the abrogation of article 370 that had guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Indian constitution.

Terming it as a bold initiative on the part of the APDP, Mr Mahmoud while talking to reporters said that the comprehensive report should serve as an-eye opener for the world community, which has chosen to stay silent on the simmering situation in the held territory, especially after the events of 5th August 2019.

Hailing the APDP and its team of workers who assiduously & arduously worked together to shape this report, the PTI AJK leader said that the report will be instrumental in sensitizing the international community to early and amicable solution of the long running dispute of Kashmir, which, he said, has snowballing into a dangerous conflict having potential to jeopardize peace and security of the entire south region.

The PTI information secretary expressed the hope that the well-wishers of humanity around the globe will work together and devote themselves for the good of suffering humanity in the occupied Kashmir.

Referring to the messy situation that arose in Kashmir valley, after the events of August 5th 2019, the PTI leader said that in the light of the APDP recent report the global community irrespective of race, colour and religion should come forward in a big way and work with missionary spirit to put an immediate end to human rights violations in Kashmir, lifting the siege and military lockdown that has badly affected the daily lives of millions of Kashmiris

in the valley.

“For last four months, there is an unrelenting clampdown on the communication and internet services have been barred with no respite in sight”, Mr Mahmoud regretted, adding that the worsening political and human rights situation merits urgent attention of the world body.

The PTI leader appealed the world body to discharge its legal and moral obligations to help Kashmiri people struggling against occupying forces in achieving the universally accepted right to self-determination.