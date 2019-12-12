Share:

Lahore - After appointment of new IGP the provincial capital has become a battlefield and state of affairs have gone to the extent that Rangers have been asked to guard the law enforcers. The government made reshuffles in the provincial capital following which IGP, CCPO, DIG operations Lahore were replaced. Likewise in other cities of Punjab changes were made. But all these changes have not yielded desired results so far. In the first month of these high level changes, writ of the state was challenged many times. Lahore was rocked by a blast. Accused involved in killing of police officials could not be arrested and people started feeling more and more insecure day by day. Yesterday, police utterly failed to control the situation during doctors-lawyers violent episode. Black coats were planning attack on doctors at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology a day go and through social media they were announcing state within a state. Despite security agencies’ report, police could not stop the unpleasant incident to happen. During this whole violent episode, police officials seemed facilitating both parties. Patients and their relatives remained hostage at PIC. The Jail Road remained closed for traffic and provincial capital turned into a battlefield. Reportedly, police added two classes of anti-terrorism act to the PIC attack cases. After failure of police force, Rangers were called in who controlled the situation. Rangers were later asked to take control of the security of IG Punjab office.