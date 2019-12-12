Share:

LAHORE - Sindh beat Balochistan by three wickets in the PCB-Pepsi U16 One-Day Tournament match played at Bohranwali Ground, Faisalabad on Wednesday. Sindh won the toss and asked Balochistan to bat first. Balochistan were bowled out for 114 runs in 34.4 overs. Muhammad Nasir was top scorer with 22 runs while Aimal Khan contributed 14. Saad Asif took three wickets for 16 runs while Hassan Asim and Aaliyan Mehmood took two wickets each. In reply, Sindh went completed the target in 27 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Ali Hassan scored 32 while last match centurion Mirza Saad Baig scored 30 runs. Adil Ahmad Khan took three wickets while Faizullah and Basit Ali took two wickets each. Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab by 64 runs in a match played at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Batting first, Central Punjab posted 202 for eight in the allotted 45 overs. Afzal Manzoor top-scored with 43 runs off 42 balls, he hit eight fours. Usama Zahid made 34 runs. Bilal Ahmed took three while Muhammad Abubakar took two wickets. Southern Punjab were restricted to 138 for nine in reply. Muhammad Ammar made 42, Moheer Saeed scored 36 while Muhammad Hasim contributed 25 runs. Arham Nawab bowled a miserly spell and conceded a mere six runs in nine overs in which he took three wickets for the winners, Muneeb Wasif and Soban Malik took two wickets.