Share:

GUJRANWALA - The district administration claimed to have sealed six factories and arrested 26 persons for contributing to air pollution here on Wednesday. The action was taken during a crackdown launched on the directives of the Punjab government to check all such factories causing air-pollution. Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Dr Zeeshan along with a police team conducted raids on different industrial units. The officials found six factories banned material which caused smog. The officials sealed the six factories and arrested 26 persons including some owners of the factories for violation of section 144 in respect of polluting the atmosphere. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf said that stern action would be carried on against those industrial units, smoke-emitting vehicles and brick-kilns which are massively contributing to the air pollution resulting in “Smog”.