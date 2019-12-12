Share:

GUJRANWALA - The district administration claimed to have sealed six factories and arrested 26 persons for contributing to air pollution here on Wednesday.

The action was taken during a crackdown launched on the directives of the Punjab government to check all such factories causing air-pollution.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Dr Zeeshan along with a police team conducted raids on different industrial units. The officials found six factories banned material which caused smog. The officials sealed the six factories and arrested 26 persons including some owners of the factories for violation of section 144 in respect of polluting the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf said that stern action would be carried on against those industrial units, smoke-emitting vehicles and brick-kilns which are massively contributing to the air pollution resulting in “Smog”. He said due to rapid industrialization smog has become a grave environmental issue and all possible steps must be taken to curb all the sectors cause of this menace.

TEACHER TORTURES STUDENT

The teacher of a private school allegedly tortured and damaged the eye of a 12-year-old student here in Dhulley area. Father of the victim boy alleged that Fahad was reading in a private school where his teacher tortured him for not learning the lesson due to which one Eye of Fahad got damaged and he was under treatment in DHQ hospital Gujranwala. He demanded the Punjab CM to take action against the teacher. Meanwhile, the CPO said that no application has been received in this regard. He said the police, however, have started investigation and action will be taken in the light of inquiry report.