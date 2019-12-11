Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Millennium Education (TME) was selected by Microsoft as a 2020 Microsoft Showcase School for its excellence in demonstrating student outcomes resulting from its commitment to educational transformation, driven effectively by teachers and school leaders of TME. The Millennium Education provides both inspiration and an opportunity for all community members to see and experience the future of digital transformation in education.

The Millennium Education joins an exclusive community from around the world, recognised and celebrated for its educational transformation which includes vision and innovation in teaching, learning and assessment, computational and critical thinking, creativity and collaboration, and a willingness to promote a growth mindset among educators and students.

The Millennium Education will be using Microsoft Teams, a programme that houses several educational components such as OneNote, Flip Grid, Microsoft Forms and many more, to expand student’s knowledge of Microsoft Education Products. Teachers will continue to receive Microsoft training from in-house Microsoft Certified staff members as well as collaborating with Microsoft Educators worldwide.

“Being selected as a Microsoft Showcase School is an amazing honour and recognition of the passion our 186 Certified MIE Expert teachers and staff for creating the best learning environments possible,” said Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI (Chairman – The Millennium Education, Pakistan). “We look forward to sharing our experiences with other schools in our community and the world to continue finding innovative ways to equip our students with the proper tools needed for success inside and outside of the classroom.”

As a showcase school, The Millennium Education will work closely with Microsoft to lead innovation in education transformation and communicate an education transformation vision, enabled by technology, through our commitment to host and mentor other schools in the local community and around the globe.

“Microsoft Showcase Schools are shining examples of those applying purpose-driven innovation in a variety of ways to build connection, motivate students, and to create community in and out of school,” said Anthony Salcito, Vice president, Worldwide Education, Microsoft. “These schools are truly transforming learning and providing more personalised education to students, empowering them to achieve more.” Showcase schools will realise many benefits including the ability to communicate directly with one another, participation in an exclusive online global community, and the opportunity to host and attend both online and in person educational thought leader events.