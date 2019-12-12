Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A watchman burnt alive while asleep in his room at his workplace here the other night.

Muhammad Afzal was a watchman at an under construction petrol filling station located on Kamalia-Chichawatni bypass road. He was alone there and gave fire to wood bars in his room and slept. When area people saw in the morning, the whole room had been reduced to ashes and his charred body was on the charpoy. Police were investigating.

Meanwhile a dead body of an unidentified man was recovered by the Gojra Saddr Police from a minor canal near Chak 422/JB. Police said there were marks of torture on the body of a man appeared to be 30 years old. The dead body was shifted to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters hospital for autopsy.