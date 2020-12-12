Share:

LAHORE -The 1st Air Sial Golf Championship will be contested here at the Royal Palm golf course over the weekend. This Sialkot rooted Airline has commenced operations two days back and will become the center of attention at the Air Sial Golf Championship to be battled out at the par 72, 18 holes Royal Palm golf course this weekend with tee off due to take place at 9:00 am through a shot gun start. By linking itself with golf, Air Sial initiates this relationship through arrangement of an 18 holes golf competition that will become a tussle of golfing skills amongst champion amateurs, who will apply their expertise tenaciously in a bid to win honors and enticing awards. At the conclusion of the event, the prizes will be awarded to top performers by Fazal Jilani, Chairman of Air Sial.