MULTAN - An unknown person committed suicide by jumping before train near Sheedi Laal bridge here on Friday. According to details, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that Rescue 1122 control room received a call that 55 years old unknown person jumped before the running train and died near Shah Khurrum shrine Sheedi Laal bridge.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and handed over the body to police concerned.

‘Expansion in IGP special initiative program in Multan’

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider on Friday said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) special initiative program would be expended in the city in order to ensure maximum facilitation for the general public.

During his visit of IGP Special Initiative Police Station Chehlyak here, he said that IGP special initiative program has been started to facilitate masses and order to resolve their issues on top priority. He said that the step had been taken to restore public trust on the police department. He further said that more police stations would be converted under Inspector General of Police special initiative program for public facilitation from where all issues of the public would be resolved.

He also met with the local people present in the police station and asked about the facility. The people also lauded the police performance through the new program. On this occasion, the SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider has checked record of the police station and directed Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Bashir Hiraj to continue facilitating masses through the new initiative of the Inspector General of Police.

Commissioner orders to register FIR over throwing garbage in park

Multan Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered to register FIR against the citizens found involved in throwing garbage at ladies park Qadarpur Raan here on Friday.

In a directive issued, the commissioner has directed officers concerned to ensure best cleanliness arrangements at ladies park in order to restore recreational activities at the park for local people.

He also directed to start tree plantation campaign at the area under the Prime Minister’s clean and green Pakistan vision. He said that saplings and gross would be planted after leveling of the park.

He further said that the park had more than three canal land where 1120 trees would be planted. The local administration has started cleanliness work at the park by using heavy machinery while leveling work has also been started for tree plantation.