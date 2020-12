Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police have busted a gang of car lifters comprising five members and recovered fake invoices and 10 vehicles from them worth Rs 30 million, informed police spokesman on Friday. According to him, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure renewed efforts against those involved in car lifting.