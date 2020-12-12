Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that under the vision of the Punjab government, Additional IG South Punjab is being empowered and strengthened to provide possible relief to the citizens of South Punjab and solve their problems at their doorsteps.

He said that a new standing order has been issued regarding the powers and duties of Additional IG South Punjab under which he had been given full powers of transfer, posting of executive, ministerial and other staff including SP, DSP and inspector up to Grade 18.

In matters relating to service and discipline, the executive and ministerial staff up to Grade 17, he would be fully empowered to decide about penalties and appeals for penalties so that he might serve people of three regions and eleven districts of South Punjab diligently and freely.

He said that in order to provide relief to people, all powers of supervision of investigation related matters had been vested in the Additional IG, including the power to approve the change of investigation for the third time. Whereas performance evaluation reports (PERs) of regional police officers, DIGs and SSPs will be written under his direct command and approve pension cases for executive and ministerial staff up to Grade 17.

According to the standing order, Additional IG south Punjab would maintain public order in the districts of Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan region, crime prevention, public safety, police operations, investigation, traffic, police among other duties and would also oversee the duties listed in Articles 3 and 4 of the Police Order 2002.

Similarly, he will have all powers of the provincial police chief to oversee all matters relating to investigations, standing orders issued in connection with investigations, and under Articles 18 and 18A of the Police Order 2002, which includes approving the change of investigation for the third time. He will be authorised to transfer posting of executives, ministerial and other staff including SPs, DSPs and inspectors up to grade 18, while administrative powers regarding service and discipline related matters such as appeals of executive and ministerial staff up to grade 17 would also be exercised by him.

ACRs of regional police officers, DIGs and SSPs would be written under his direct command while countersigns would also be signed by him on ACRs of city police officer, DPO and other officer.

Likewise, executive officers of 17 to 19 grades and ministerial staff up to grade 17, he will exercise the powers of second counter-signing officer in their ACRs.

The Additional IG South Punjab would exercise the powers of the controlling officer of the new Functional Head “LQ-South Punjab” starting from July 1, 2021 for three police regions and 11 districts of south Punjab.

“Under the functional head, he is also in charge of financial affairs. He will also oversee all financial affairs of police regions, districts and other offices. Approval of pension cases executive and ministerial staff up to the grade of 17 would also be given by him. Approval of medical expenditure bills and up to to 5 lakh and TADA [travelling allowance and displacement allowance] bills would also be given by him.

Moreover, assistance to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other provincial agencies in operations, inquiries and investigative matters and keep the IG Punjab informed in this regard.

He will also oversee the public complaints management system for timely redress of public grievances and also ensure implementation of instructions, policies and SOPs, issued by the Central Police Office.

The IG Punjab, while issuing the standing order, further emphasised that all instructions and orders contained in the standing orders should be complied with.