The Chairman of Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday launched the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as the first premier cricket tournament of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The objective of the KPL is to initiate a series of cultural and sports events to raise the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir globally.

Flanked by President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, celebrated cricket icon Shahid Afridi who is also the brand ambassador for KPL, Azhar Mahmood, Chief Coach for KPL, President KPL Arif Malik and Shehzad Akhtar Chaudhry KPL CEO, Shehryar Afridi said that KPL would help put Kashmir on the World Sports Map.

“KPL would put Kashmir on the World Sports Map. We will raise Kashmir on all forums world over. Kashmir Committee would do everything to preserve, project and promote Kashmiri identity and its culture. ‘K’ word is the buzz word now,” he said.

He said Kashmir Premier League has been approved by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), federal government and it has the support of the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

He said that Pakistani cricketers have become the identity of our country. He said that sports help bring people closer.

“The talent of Kashmiri youth will reach the world through this league. The youth of Kashmir have to show the world how much talent it possessed,” he added.

He said that after the launch of the KPL, its second edition would feature women KPL which would provide a chance to the girls of Kashmir to come forward and play cricket. He said the KPL logo 'play with freedom' will resonate around the world and Pakistan will keep highlighting Kashmir at forums around the world.

Shehryar Afridi also announced to appoint AJK President as Chief Patron of the KPL.