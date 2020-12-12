Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan is likely to register salt on Geographical Indication after registering rice. “In response to my tweet on Geographical Indication (GI) on rice, many people have raised the possibility of registration of salt as GI. The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) is looking at items which can be registered as GIs,” said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Twitter. He said that all stakeholders are requested to kindly inform as to what course of action the ministry of commerce (MOC) & IPO should take in case of salt. Earlier, Pakistan had challenged India’s application to the EU for GI tag for its basmati rice that would provide exclusivity for its long, fragrant rice sold in the global market. Abdul Razad Dawood, adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister for commerce and investment, tweeted that Pakistan has filed its objection to providing India exclusive rights on use of basmati and the government would defend its case with due diligence and commitment. Pakistan has a thriving industry of Basmati exports, making it one of the top five exporting countries of rice in the world. India had sought protection of its Basmati rice as a GI product in the EU in a mala fide attempt to deter Pakistan’s growing export and appreciation of Basmati, exporters said. Pakistan’s exports of Basmati to the EU have almost doubled in the last five years outpacing India’s. The importers and customers in EU appreciate Pakistani Basmati more than that of India due to its exotic aroma, sweeter taste and soft texture and above all in terms of Food Safety including pesticides which has resulted in increased demand.