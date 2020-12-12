Share:

It should not come as a surprise that the government has shuffled the cabinet again. In two years, the government has changed up key positions three times—this development now marks the fourth time that ministers have been shifted from certain very important offices to other very important offices. Hafeez Shaikh has been appointed as the federal minister for finance, while Sheikh Rashid has been removed from the railway ministry and instead has been handed the interior ministry portfolio. Azam Swati has been made the railways minister while retired Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah, who earlier held the interior ministry portfolio, has been appointed as minister for narcotics control.

One does not have to look too far to guess the reasons for this cabinet reshuffle—it comes days after the Islamabad High Court released the verdict that unelected advisers and special assistants could not head government’s committees, which effectively meant to cancel the appointment of Hafeez Sheikh as head of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation. According to the Constitution, an unelected individual can only be a minister for six months, and after the completion of those six months cannot be appointed again unless they are a part of parliament. This recent reshuffle appears to be a way to get around this rule to keep Hafeez as the Finance Minister, and in the process, the Prime Minister has had to shift a couple of other ministries as well.

While this might have been a genuine reason, it is clear that reshuffling cannot be a sustainable way just to keep some ministers around. Reshuffling can be necessary at times but if used too often, it can create instability and inconsistency in policy. A government is elected for five years so that it is given time to allow consistency in direction and policy—a shakeup every few months is bound to disrupt policy goals and timelines. These are very important ministries—railway and interior in particular, where the government is making changes—they require strong leadership, not to be changed at a whim.