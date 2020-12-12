Share:

TIMEEGRA: - All Secretaries Village Councils’ Association (ASVCA) Dir Lower on Friday demanded Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and inspector general police to immediately arrest the killers of Ubaid Afsar, a neighbourhood council secretary at Par Hoti Mardan.

The demand was made during a meeting of the association held at Balambat with its president Salahuddin alia chief of Munda in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, ASVCA President Salahuddin demanded of the concerned quarters to provide justice to the slain neighbourhood council secretary who was gunned down by unidentified assailants on December 8, at Par Hoti Mardan.

He called upon the government not to put the issue on the backburner and take immediate steps to arrest the culprits.

He said it was a matter of concern that the killers were yet to be arrested.