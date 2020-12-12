Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar yesterday resigned as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesperson amid differences.

The party, however, said efforts were being made to settle the differences as Khokhar had not quit the party.

The PPP media cell said that Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar disagreed with some of the decisions of the party but the top leadership was trying to address his concerns.

PPP sources said Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar is the second person after Aitzaz Ahsan to openly oppose the idea of resignations from the assemblies as announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

More than 50 members of the Sindh Assembly, belonging to the PPP had earlier submitted their resignations to the party leadership.

According to a spokesperson for the Bilawal House, the Sindh Assembly lawmakers are visiting Bilawal House to submit their resignations.

“Over 50 provincial lawmakers have submitted the resignations while remaining others are directed to submit it by Monday (December 14),” he said.

Prominent among those who have submitted their resignations after the decision was made at the PDM platform are Imtiaz Shaikh, Taimur Talpur and Nida Khuhro.