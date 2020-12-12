Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa will not be recasted for Black Panther 2. Disney made several announcements regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently including that the actor who passed away in August after a battle with cancer will not be replaced in the upcoming sequel. The studio also stated that Ryan Coogler will be returning to write and direct the highly-anticipated film. As reported, Marvel’s Victoria Alonso said, ‘No. There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us,’ when asked about the prospect of a digital recreation of the fallen star. ‘Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to the story and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.