Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 19 year old boy was allegedly shot dead by his rival group near Itwar Bazaar in Dhoke Elahi Bux in wee hours on Friday, informed a police spokesman. The deceased has been identified as Talha Ali. Police booked four suspected killers Hamza Jabru, Mota Pathan, Usman alias Dengue and Shan alias Batana along with two women under murder charges and started investigation, he added. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan.