Share:

ISLAMABAD-Casualty is set to return to screens on BBC One with a realistic Covid-19 episode in the new year, the broadcaster has confirmed. The long-running BBC show will return on January 2 for the most powerful episode in its 35-year history, detailing the Covid-19 crisis and its devastating impact on hospitals. A first look at the episode sees Holby City Hospital staff kitted out in PPE, including face shields and blue overalls, as they prepare to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC said the poignant episode will see the team cope with ‘the toughest challenge of their careers’ as coronavirus reaches the emergency department. Characters battling Covid-19 on the frontline include Dr Dylan Keogh (William Beck), David Hide (Jason Durr), Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) and Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford). And clinical Lead Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) will find herself faced with the biggest test of her career, after team members are stricken with the virus. Connie is also set to confront a difficult personal challenge after her lover Jacob, played by Charles Venn, also tests positive for Covid-19.