Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday urged that Capital Development Authority (CDA) for taking measures to address all issues of the industrial areas of Islamabad on priority basis.

It would help in promoting industrial activities and improving the regional economy, said Fatma Azim, Acting President ICCI.

She said the industrial areas in Islamabad including I-9, I-10 and Kahuta Industrial Triangle are playing very important role in the development of the local economy by promoting industrial activities and exports.

But these areas were facing multiple problems due to the lack of focus from CDA for their better development, she added.

She said that CDA has not done the required development work in these industrial areas for the last many years due to which infrastructure has deteriorated significantly and promoting industrial activities is becoming more difficult.

Fatma Azim said many roads in industrial areas of Islamabad were broken which makes it difficult for the heavy duty vehicles to ensure timely supply and delivery of goods to industries.

The broken roads often cause the vehicles to break down causing heavy losses to them. She said the industrial areas of Islamabad are boosting production activities, increasing exports and providing employment to thousands of people, therefore, CDA should pay special attention to the better development of these industrial areas.

The acting president said businesses and industries were already facing great problems due to Covid-19 pandemic while CDA and MCI have made manifold increases in property taxes and water charges on industrial plots, which has also increased the production cost.