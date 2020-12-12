Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started development work in Park Enclave-II after the delay of five years.

The CDA officials on Friday said that CDA’s work on various residential projects is underway while considering the residential requirements of the city. Park Enclave-II is one of these residential projects, they added. The project is spread on 659 kanals of land. The projected cost of the project is Rs 23,730,000. Work on roads of Park Enclave-II is underway. In the first phase, the work on nine roads is being completed. Two more roads will be completed in the coming week. Total 28 roads will be constructed under this project.