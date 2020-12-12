Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pop icon and animal activist Cher is on a mission to save Bua Noi, the last remaining gorilla in Thailand, who has spent three decades living above a Thai shopping center.After recently spearheading a successful social media campaign to free ‘world’s loneliest elephant’ from a Pakistani zoo, the 74 year old revealed she is already working to free another imprisoned animal living in ‘abysmal conditions.’ In an appeal to the ‘good people of Bangkok,’ she asked for assistance from her fans to help her ‘stop the torturing of innocent animals’ at Pata Zoo on Twitter. The small rooftop zoo, in Thailand’s capital, ‘been branded ‘one of the saddest places in the world’ by animal rights group PETA Asia.’

The Asia-based animal rights group believes that ‘Bua Noi was captured as a baby’ and has been living in solitude for years, after her mate passed away.