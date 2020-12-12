Share:

ISLAMABAD-China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted H.E. Ambassador Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, DG ISSI, welcomed the Ambassador on his first visit to ISSI and briefed him about the structure of ISSI and its contribution in enhancing China-Pakistan ties. Director China-Pakistan Study Centre, Dr. Talat Shabbir briefed the Ambassador about the working of CPSC, its achievements in the past two years and also shared the planned activities for the upcoming year. He said that the centre was serving as a forum for learning about Chinese society, history, culture, politics, economy, and government, and also, it provides policy inputs to the Government and relevant stakeholders on Pakistan-China relations.

Later, an interactive session was held between DG ISSI and Ambassador Nong Rong. DG ISSI apprised the Ambassador on the emerging regional and international geopolitical developments and its impact on China-Pakistan relations.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BOG ISSI concluded the meeting by thanking the Ambassador Nong Rong for visiting ISSI.

