MULTAN - Weather turned cold as city received 2.3 milli metre rain here on Friday. The black clouds hovered the sky throughout the day and rain continued intermittently. The meteorological officials said that the rainy weather will persist till tonight and the weather will turn fair from tomorrow. On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 17.0 degree centigrade and 10. 7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 83 per cent at 8 am and 89 per cent at 5 pm.

CPO, Christian community discus security arrangements

City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian and SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider on Friday hold meeting with Christian community and discussed security arrangement for the upcoming event of Christmas and new year. Presiding over the meeting, the CPO said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during both events to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive places for comprehensive monitoring while walk-through gates would also be installed at entry points of the Christmas ceremonies. He said that technical sweeping before ceremonies would be ensured while roof top security and snipers would be deployed for tight security arrangements.

The CPO assured the Christian community that volunteers would also be deployed on security duty besides police officials and special training would be given to the volunteers. He offered the representatives of the Christian community to jointly visit their sensitive places with police officers and mention the place where more tight security was needed. He urged participants of the meeting to ensure implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and asked them not to allow elders and kids in their ceremonies under the preventive measures against the deadly virus.

The representatives of the Christian community assured their full supports in ensuring foolproof security arrangements and implementation of SOPs. SP City Division Masood Ahmed, DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Badar Munir, DSP Mumtazabad Syed Azhar Raza Gilani, ASP Cantt Syed Saleem Shah, DSP New Multan Imtiaz Ahmed Changwani, Incharge Security Shabana Saif and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.