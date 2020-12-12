Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in Lahore.

Provincial Minister of Law Raja Basharat and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Law Minister Raja Basharat in a briefing informed the session about threat alerts adding that the opposition parties have been informed in writing about these threats.

Chief Minister directed for taking all possible steps to ensure the writ of the government and warned that no person will be allowed to violate the law.

Usman Buzdar said that the decisions of the provincial intelligence committee will be enforced at any cost. The chief minister directed registration of cases against those involved in violation of the law.

He stressed the need of compliance of the law and warned that the law will be enforced in case of non compliance. “Those spreading coronavirus by holding public meetings are not sincere with the people”, he said.

The chief minister directed the law minister to convene a meeting of the provincial Cabinet’s Sub Committee for Law and Order to devise a strategy for implementation of the government instructions.