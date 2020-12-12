Share:

LARKANA - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh has the honour to have the oldest police force in South Asia; therefore, our police must be well trained, well-equipped, well behaved and a thoroughly professional.

This he said while addressing a ceremony organised to distribute offer letters among the newly Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) pass Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) on Friday at Police Training School (PTS) Larkana.

He directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to further strengthen provincial police by providing them latest equipment and gadgets and also imparted them latest training for performing different duties including handling riots and fighting against terrorists and bandits.

The Sindh CM said that the Sindh police was the oldest police in South Asia, therefore, its performance, efficiency and professionalism must be upto the mark. He said that the Sindh police had some old model GSM locators for which he directed the IGP to upgrade them and purchase other gadgets and weapons.

“No matter whatever it would cost to the government, he would arrange,” he assured the police department.

Congratulating the newly SPSC pass 93 ASIs including six females, Murad Ali Shah said that the police service was a sacred profession because the policemen had to work for safety, security and protection of people’s life and property.

He told the newly recruited ASIs that they were going to wear a uniform which had its importance and respect in the society. “Now, your [police] uniform has become your skin and you have to enhance its respect and dignity in the society,” he urged the new ASIs.

The CM said that the Sindh police had rendered a lot of sacrifices in restoration of law and order in the province, particularly in Karachi.

“Karachi was bleeding because of terrorism but the police along with other law enforcement agencies eliminated terrorism from our society,” he said and added today Karachi had become a peaceful city where business, cultural and educational activities were flourishing and its all credit goes to the police.