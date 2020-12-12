Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan and Iran are brotherly Islamic countries which have strong mutual ties based on brotherhood and Islamic fraternity.

He said that enhancing ties between both countries would harness regional development and prosperity. He expressed these views while meeting with ambassador of Iran in Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hussain in Islamabad.

Speaker Asad Qaiser emphasized to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade commerce and energy for the mutual benefit of both states. He also remarked that trade activities across the Pakistan-Iran border need special focus as it would increase the trade volume between both countries exponentially.

He said that Incumbent government is striving to have friendly relations with all its members specially trade and commerce.

The Speaker also mentioned that unity among muslim countries is imperative to resolve the issues faced by Muslim Ummah across the world. He also mentioned the importance of Parliamentary diplomacy in this context as people to people contacts between countries would be win win situation.

Iranian Ambassador Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini remarked that Iran values high its ties with Pakistan and wishes to enhance these ties on basis of trade and business. He appreciated the role of Pakistan for bringing regional peace. He also said that Parliamentary contacts were essential to improve these ties. He appreciated the role of Pakistan for its efforts to have unity among Muslim countries.